Dole Blueberries recalled over Cyclospora concerns

Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes for potential Cyclospora contamination.

Description Dole Fresh Blueberries UPC Dole Fresh Blueberries Pack Out Date Dole Fresh Blueberries Lot Code Dole Fresh Blueberries 18 oz– 0 71430 01154 6 May 28, 2021

May 29, 2021

June 01, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 05, 2021

June 07, 2021 14632

14732

15032,15046

15232

15446,15432

15646,15648 Pint – 0 71430 01151 5 June 01, 2021

June 02, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 04, 2021

June 07, 2021 15032,15046

15132,15148,15146

15232

15332

15646,15648 6 oz – 07143001150 8 May 28, 2021

June 01, 2021

June 07, 2021 14632

15032,15046

15646,15648 24 oz – 071430011155 3 June 02, 2021

June 04, 2021

June 05, 2021

June 09, 2021 15132,15148,15146

15332

15446,15432

15848, 15846

This voluntary recall is due to possible Cyclospora contamination on Dole Fresh Blueberries. Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label. The impacted products were distributed in four US states (IL, ME, NY, and WI), and two Canadian provinces (Alberta and British Columbia). Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, and product lot codes listed above.

