Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 13:58 Hits: 3

For marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, not knowing where our seafood comes from isn't just a mystery—it's a problem. She says we should reconsider what we eat and how we take it from the sea.

(Image credit: Ryan Lash / TED)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/25/1009915056/ayana-elizabeth-johnson-what-should-you-look-for-when-shopping-for-seafood