Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 21:15 Hits: 1

The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus — not thinner demand for Thin Mints — is the main culprit for the glut of leftover cookies.

(Image credit: Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/14/1006373856/the-girl-scouts-have-unsold-cookies-left-15-million-boxes