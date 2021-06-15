Virtual USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair Available On-Demand

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 15:02 Hits: 3

In the United States, more than one-third of all available food goes uneaten through loss or waste and when landfilled it contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture hosted our first ever USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair. This free, virtual fair highlighted businesses that are creating or implementing state-of-the-art technical solutions to reduce food loss and waste throughout the food system – from farm to table – and highlighted USDA activities in this space.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/06/15/virtual-usda-food-loss-and-waste-innovation-fair-available-demand