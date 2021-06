Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 22:00 Hits: 17

Evocatively sited in the Parco dell'Appia Antica - an archeologically rich expanse connecting modern Rome to its sylvan past - the space features installations showcasing the "Global Goals," a set of interconnected policy benchmarks that include ending poverty, eradicating hunger and creating sustainable cities.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1410912/icode/