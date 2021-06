Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 15:00 Hits: 3

Joining forces with the United Nations (UN) and FAO to enlist more food heroes, Sony Pictures’ PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY will have its characters join the awareness-raising campaign that asks us all to be food heroes.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1411090/icode/