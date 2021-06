Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 15:16 Hits: 3

Gloria Gonzalez has humble beginnings in Mexico where, as a child, she lived in a home made by her grandmother out of river rocks and mud. The dream of living in a safe, sturdy home wouldn’t become reality until moving to the United States.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/06/10/humble-beginnings-homeownership