Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Summary

Public Health is investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness with vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills associated with Mazatlan Restaurant in Auburn.

We have not identified how norovirus was spread within the restaurant. This is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks because the virus can spread through multiple contaminated food items, environmental surfaces, and from person to person.

Illnesses

Since May 24, 2021, 13 people from one meal party reported becoming ill after consuming food from Mazatlan Restaurant on May 21, 2021. No ill employees have yet been identified.

Public Health actions

Environmental Health investigators visited the restaurant on May 26, 2021. Investigators did not find any risk factors that are known to contribute to the spread of norovirus. The restaurant closed voluntarily to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Investigators will revisit the restaurant within two weeks to ensure ongoing compliance with proper food handling practices.

Laboratory testing

We do not have laboratory testing for the people who got sick. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done because people tend to get better within a day or two. Symptoms among those who got sick are suggestive of norovirus.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/norovirus-outbreak-lined-to-mazatlan-restaurant-in-auburn-washington/