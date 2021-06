Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 22:00 Hits: 1

Science plays a fundamental role in ensuring the safety of our food now as well as tomorrow as we prepare for new and emerging challenges – that was the main message at a virtual event organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to celebrate the third edition of World Food Safety Day time.

