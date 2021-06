Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 22:00 Hits: 7

Worsening soil pollution and waste proliferation threaten the future of global food production, human health and the environment, and require an urgent global response, according to a joint report released today by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1403627/icode/