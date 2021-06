Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 22:00 Hits: 10

Leaders in global politics, science, communities, religion and culture joined hands today to officially kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration - a rallying call for the protection and revival of millions of hectares of ecosystems all around the world for the benefit of people and nature.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1403740/icode/