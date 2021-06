Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 04:00 Hits: 6

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily expending recalling its SMOKED FISH, SALADS, PICKLED FISH PRODUCTS, and CREAM SAUCE PRODUCTS (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall i

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/banner-smoked-fish-expends-recalls-smoked-fish-products-salads-pickled-fish-products-and-cream-sauce