Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

Olde Thompson LLC. Oxnard, CA in cooperation with the FDA is recalling Olde Thompson and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander in 1.5oz glass jar with flip top closure, Lot # 23632 and 23631 due to possible contamination by Salmonella.

