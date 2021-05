Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 01:07

Rainfield Marketing Group, Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling all cases of its 150g packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rainfield-marketing-group-inc-vernon-ca-recalling-enoki-mushrooms-product-korea-because-it-has