Hepatitis A Settlements reached in fresh blackberry cases

Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with several state public health authorities and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A that was ultimately linked to fresh blackberries from Fresh Thyme Farmers Markets and Woodman’s Markets in September 2019. As of February 2020, a total of 20 hepatitis A cases from seven states (Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) were included in this outbreak.

Cases reported illness between October 8 and November 15, 2019. Ages ranged from 14 to 73 years (median 50). Sixty percent of ill cases were female. Eleven cases of 19 for whom information was available, were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

Of all cases interviewed (20), 19 reported eating fresh blackberries, and at least 16 cases reported purchasing those blackberries from either Fresh Thyme Farmers Market or Woodman’s Market. Blackberries purchased between September 9 and 30 were implicated in this outbreak. These statistically significant results indicated that fresh blackberries were the likely source of this outbreak. The FDA completed a traceback investigation but could not identify a single source for these fresh blackberries.[1]

Hepatitis A outbreaks associated with fresh, frozen, and minimally processed produce, worldwide, from 1983 to 2016 Year # Cases Implicated food Location of cases Source of implicated food Suspected cause of contamination Reference 1983 24 Raspberries (frozen) Scotland Scotland Infected pickers or packers Reid et al., 1987[2] 1987 5 Raspberries (frozen) Scotland Tayside, Scotland Infected pickers Ramsay and Upton, 1989[3] 1988 202 Iceberg lettuce Kentucky Unknown, suspected to be from Mexico Believed to have occurred prior to distribution, since multiple restaurants involved Rosenblum et al., 1990[4] 1990 35 Strawberries (frozen) Montana, Georgia California Suspect an infected picker at farm Sivapalasingam et al., 2004;[5] Niu et al., 1992[6] 1996 30 Salad ingredients Finland Imported salad ingredients Unknown Pebody et al., 1998[7] 1997 256 Strawberries (frozen) Michigan, Maine, Wisconsin, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee Grown in Mexico, processed and frozen at a single California facility a year before consumption Inconclusive due to time between harvest and consumption, suspect barehanded contact with berries at harvesting, coupled with few latrines and handwashing facilities on site Hutin et al., 1999[8] 1998 43 Green onions Ohio One of two Mexican farms or a farm in California Believed to be contaminated before arrival at restaurant Dentinger et al., 2001[9] 2000 31 Green onions or tomatoes Kentucky, Florida Green onions: California or Mexico Tomatoes: Unknown Unknown Wheeler et al., 2005[10]; Datta et al., 2001[11]; Fiore, 2004[12] 2002 81 Blueberries New Zealand New Zealand, one orchard Inadequate bathroom facilities in fields, workers had barehanded contact with product, polluted groundwater from nearby latrines a possibility Calder et al., 2003[13] 2003 601 Green onions Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina Mexico, two farms Contaminated during or before packing at farm CDC, 2003[14]; Wheeler et al., 2005[15] 2009 562 Tomatoes (semidried) Australia Unknown; imported and domestic product involved Product suspected to be imported due to concurrent outbreaks elsewhere at the time, source of contamination unknown Donnan et al., 2012[16] 2009 13 Tomatoes (semidried) Netherlands Unknown; imported product suspected Identical strain to the 2009 Australian outbreak Petrignani et al., 2010[17] 2010 59 Tomatoes (semidried) France Likely Turkey, single batch of product Unable to determine when and where contamination occurred. Virus was slightly different from one in the 2009 Australian and Dutch outbreaks. Gallot et al., 2011[18] 2012 9 Pomegranate seeds (frozen) Canada Egypt Suspect product contamination before export. Some history of travel to endemic areas among workers at Canadian processing facility, but less likely as only one product was associated with illness. CDC 2013[19]; Swinkels et al., 2014[20] 2013 103 Strawberries (frozen) Other frozen berries may have been involved Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Suspected Egypt and Morocco based on virus strain and import history Unknown, some cases matched the strain of the larger 2013 European outbreak (see below) Nordic Outbreak Investigation Team, 2013[21] 2013 1589 Berries (frozen) Italy (90% of cases), Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden Multiple food items containing frozen mixed berries (cakes, smoothies); Bulgarian blackberries and Polish redcurrants were the most common ingredients in the implicated lots Unknown, no single source found. Some cases also related to travel to Italy. Severi et al., 2015[22]; EFSA 2014[23]; Chiapponi et al., 2014[24]; Rizzo et al., 2013[25]; Guzman-Herrador et al., 2014[26]; Fitzgerald et al., 2014[27] 2013 165 Pomegranate arils (frozen) Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin Turkey Unknown Collier et al., 2014[28]; CDC 2013[29] 2016 143 Strawberries (frozen) Arkansas, California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin Egypt Unknown CDC 2016[30]

__________

