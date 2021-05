Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. Hy-Vee received bulk Chicken Taco Kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits. These bulk kits conta

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hy-vee-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-chicken-street-taco-kit-due-resers-fine-foods-recall