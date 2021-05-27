More Pre-COVID 19 E. coli cases linked to Romaine Lettuce Settled

Articles

In November through December of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health officials from several states investigated an outbreak of E. coli in 2019. Cases were identified using the PulseNet system. 167 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 were reported from 27 states. The Public Health Agency of Canada also reported several illnesses that were genetically related to the US cases. Eighty-five hospitalizations were reported, including 15 cases who reported developing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). No deaths were reported. Illnesses occurred between September 20 and December 21, 2019. Cases ranged between less than 1 to 89 years old, with a median age of 27 years old. Sixty-four percent of ill cases were female.

Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analysis from 159 ill people determined that bacteria isolated from ill people were closely genetically related, implying that the people in this outbreak more likely than not shared a common source of infection. It also revealed that this same strain of E. coli O157:H7 responsible for this outbreak caused the outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018. WGS did not predict antibiotic resistance in 157 of the isolates but did predict resistance in two isolates.

Ninety-five percent of interviewed people reported eating leafy greens in the week before illness. Eighty-three percent of interviewed people reported eating specifically romaine lettuce prior to developing illness. Of the cases who provided brand information, 43% reported Fresh Express products. Ill people reported eating different types of romaine lettuce in several restaurants and at home. The Maryland Department of Health identified the outbreak strain in an unopened package of Ready Pac Foods Bistro® Chicken Caesar Salad (best by: 11/14/19, lot #: Z301 A05B 9:16 68), collected from a case’s home in Maryland. Likewise, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified the outbreak strain in an unopened bag of Fresh Express® Leafy Green Romaine collected from a case’s home in Wisconsin. The Salinas Valley growing region was the common source for both products.

The FDA investigated ranches where the suspected romaine lettuce was harvested, but they were unable to sample any lettuce since the growing season had already ended. Therefore, investigators collected water, soil, and compost to be analyzed. Results came back negative for the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7. FDA continues its investigation through the new year’s planting, growing, and harvesting season. On November 21, 2019, the USDA FSIS announced a recall by Missa Bay, LLC of roughly 75,233 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry because the lettuce in these products could have been contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 related to this outbreak, because the products used the same lettuce found to be contaminated by the Maryland Department of Health.

Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback evidence indicated that romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley growing region in California was the likely source of this outbreak, as it was found to be contaminated with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7. This outbreak was given the outbreak code 1911MLEXH-1. As of January 15, 2020, the outbreak was declared over.[1][2]

E. coli outbreaks associated with lettuce, specifically the “pre-washed” and “ready-to-eat” varieties, are by no means a new phenomenon. In fact, the frequency with which this country’s fresh produce consuming public has been hit by outbreaks of pathogenic bacteria is astonishing. Here are just a sample of E. coli outbreaks based on information gathered by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Kansas State University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Cases States/Provinces July 1995 Lettuce (leafy green; red; romaine) E. coli O157:H7 74 1:MT Sept. 1995 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 20 1:ID Sept. 1995 Lettuce (iceberg) E. coli O157:H7 30 1:ME Oct. 1995 Lettuce (iceberg; unconfirmed) E. coli O157:H7 11 1:OH May-June 1996 Lettuce (mesclun; red leaf) E. coli O157:H7 61 3:CT, IL, NY May 1998 Salad E. coli O157:H7 2 1:CA Feb.-Mar. 1999 Lettuce (iceberg) E. coli O157:H7 72 1:NE Oct. 1999 Salad E. coli O157:H7 92 3:OR, PA, OH Oct. 2000 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 6 1:IN Nov. 2001 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 20 1:TX July-Aug. 2002 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 29 2:WA, ID Nov. 2002 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 13 1:Il Dec. 2002 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 3 1:MN Oct. 2003-May 2004 Lettuce (mixed salad) E. coli O157:H7 57 1:CA Apr. 2004 Spinach E. coli O157:H7 16 1:CA Nov. 2004 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 6 1:NJ Sept. 2005 Lettuce (romaine) E. coli O157:H7 32 3:MN, WI, OR Sept. 2006 Spinach (baby) E. coli O157:H7 and other serotypes 205 Multistate and Canada Nov./Dec. 2006 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 71 4:NY, NJ, PA, DE Nov./Dec. 2006 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 81 3:IA, MN, WI July 2007 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 26 1:AL May 2008 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 9 1:WA Oct. 2008 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 59 Multistate and Canada Nov. 2008 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 130 Canada Sept. 2009 Lettuce: Romaine or Iceberg E. coli O157:H7 29 Multistate Sept. 2009 Lettuce E. coli O157:H7 10 Multistate April 2010 Romaine E. coli O145 33 5:MI, NY, OH, PA, TN Oct. 2011 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 60 Multistate April 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 28 1:CA Canada June 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 52 Multistate Sept. 2012 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 9 1:PA Oct. 2012 Spinach and Spring Mix Blend E. coli O157:H7 33 Multistate Apr. 2013 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 14 Multistate Aug. 2013 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 15 1:PA Oct. 2013 Ready-To-Eat Salads E. coli O157:H7 33 Multistate Apr. 2014 Romaine E. coli O126 4 1:MN Apr. 2015 Leafy Greens E. coli O145 7 3:MD, SC, VA June 2016 Mesclun Mix E. coli O157:H7 11 3:IL, MI, WI Nov. 2017 Leafy Greens E. coli O157:H7 67 Multistate and Canada Mar. 2018 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 219 Multistate and Canada Oct. 2018 Romaine E. coli O157:H7 62 Multistate and Canada

