Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 09:40 Hits: 5

The meal includes Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of french fries, a medium Coke and two new sauces inspired by McDonald's South Korea.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/27/1000786862/k-pop-group-bts-and-mcdonalds-launch-exclusive-meal-and-clothing-line