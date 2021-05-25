The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FAO-UNEP call for bold move to restore world’s ecosystems

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has warned that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – also known as the 2030 Agenda – will not be achieved without large-scale restoration of degraded terrestrial, freshwater & marine ecosystems. He was speaking at a joint “townhall meeting” that brought together staff from FAO and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1402257/icode/

