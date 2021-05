Articles

The Oregon Convention Center (OCC) was not open for usual business, but served a critical function to Oregon residents – one of the largest vaccine sites in the country. Over the past two months, the USDA assisted in providing over 320,000 vaccines in Portland by partnering with FEMA to vaccinate America.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/05/25/usda-and-fema-collaborate-oregon-vaccinate-america