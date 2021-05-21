More Beans Recalled due to Botulism Risk

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Randall Foods, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling all its Randall-brand beans because of manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk.  The recall includes the following products:

Brand

Description

UPC

Batch/Lot Numbers

“Best By” Date

RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ070095000100ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 24OZ070095000117ALLPrior to January 1 2025
Randall
Randall		RANDALL GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 15.4OZ
RANDALL PINTO BEANS 48OZ		070095000131
070095000209		ALL
ALL		Prior to January 1 2025
Prior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 24OZ070095000216ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL PINTO BEANS 15.4OZ070095000230ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 48OZ070095000407ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 24OZ070095000414ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL MIXED BEANS 15.4OZ070095000430ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 48OZ070095000308ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 24OZ070095000315ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL KIDNEY BEANS 15.4OZ070095000339ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 48OZ070095000506ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL NAVY BEANS 15.4OZ070095000537ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 48OZ070095000605ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 24OZ070095000612ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL BLACK BEANS 15.4OZ070095000636ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 24OZ070095000711ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL GARBANZO BEANS 15.4OZ070095000735ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL ULITMATE 4-BEAN MIX 48OZ070095000902ALLPrior to January 1 2025
RandallRANDALL ORGANIC GREAT NORTHERN BEANS 48OZ070095005105ALLPrior to January 1 2025

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with “Randall” at the label top.    Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported. The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Botulism:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Botulismoutbreaks. The Botulism lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Botulism and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Botulism lawyers have litigated Botulism cases stemming from outbreaks traced to carrot juice, pesto, cheese and chili.

If you or a family member became ill with Botulism after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Botulism attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/more-beans-recalled-due-to-botulism-risk/

