Category: Food Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 09:04 Hits: 4

The National Restaurant Association is recommending to its members that employees continue to wear masks until the government clarifies how the guidance applies to a requirement to keep workers safe.

(Image credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

