Published on Friday, 14 May 2021

In a sign that food security and nutrition are increasingly seen as key vectors for sustainable development, the United Nations Commission on Population and Development (CPD) approved a FAO-driven resolution likely to enrich and intensify discussions at the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit.

