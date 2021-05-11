The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New FAO-led food security and nutrition report for Europe and Central Asia elaborates on the costs of a healthy diet

Although severe hunger has not been a major issue in Europe and Central Asia in the past 20 years, the region is in part facing an increase of moderate food insecurity – understood as irregular access to nutritious and sufficient food –, while also dealing with the widespread rapid growth of obesity, challenging its ability to achieve food security and improved nutrition, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1398543/icode/

