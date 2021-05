Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today marked the first UN International Day of Argania by participating in a high-level virtual event in Morocco that highlighted the importance of argan trees in preserving biodiversity and providing livelihoods.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1398322/icode/