Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Arizona Nutritional Supplements of Chandler, AZ isvoluntarily recalling 13.9 oz. containers of “365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor” due to the potential of an undeclared soy allergen. Containers of 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor were mistak

