Composting Uneaten Food: An Interview with Frank Franciosi from the U.S. Composting Council

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 13:36 Hits: 4

In 2018, only 2.6 million tons of food scraps were composted, compared to 35 million tons that went into landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). What are organizations doing to increase composting in the United States? In observance of International Compost Awareness Week (May 2-8), this interview features insights with Frank Franciosi, executive director of the U.S. Composting Council.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/05/07/composting-uneaten-food-interview-frank-franciosi-us-composting-council