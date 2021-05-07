The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Composting Uneaten Food: An Interview with Frank Franciosi from the U.S. Composting Council

In 2018, only 2.6 million tons of food scraps were composted, compared to 35 million tons that went into landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). What are organizations doing to increase composting in the United States? In observance of International Compost Awareness Week (May 2-8), this interview features insights with Frank Franciosi, executive director of the U.S. Composting Council.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/05/07/composting-uneaten-food-interview-frank-franciosi-us-composting-council

