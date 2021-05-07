Massachusetts Department of Public Health Listeria food testing prompts expanded national recall of Enoki mushrooms

Articles

In 2020, a total of 36 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes were reported from 17 states linked to Enoki mushrooms.

Testing conducted by disease investigators at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has led to the expansion of a national recall today of Enoki mushrooms, after two packages the investigators purchased in the Commonwealth tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Guan’s Mushroom Co. of Commerce, CA said today it was recalling all packages of its Enoki mushrooms and suspending national distribution after tests conducted at the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory by staff from DPH’s Food Laboratory came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, pregnant women, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The State Public Health Laboratory’s findings highlighted the presence of this organism in the company’s mushroom product found on store shelves in Massachusetts.

“This outcome of our food surveillance testing demonstrates how public health in Massachusetts works to protect the food supply and enable consumers to purchase products and dine out with confidence,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.

The company said the recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide from produce distributors in California, New York, and Pennsylvania. The company said no illnesses have been reported to date and credited DPH as well as routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for prompting the recall.

The Enoki mushrooms come in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean, and French, with Guan’s logo in the front. On the back, there is a UPC code. For the 100g/3.5-ounce, the code is 859267007020 and code 810023170303 is for the 200g/7-ounce.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/massachusetts-department-of-public-health-food-testing-prompts-expanded-national-recall-of-enoki-mushrooms/