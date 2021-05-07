Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 23:45 Hits: 5

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat Rashi Al-Mahaba tahini sold at the Dijla Al-Furat store at 33190 Ryan Rd, in Sterling Heights, MI, due to food safety concerns. A sample of the product collected and analyzed by MDARD’s Laboratory Division tested positive for Salmonella.

This advisory is for tahini purchased from the deli counter between January 13 and May 4, 2021 in 16-ounce and 32-ounce clear plastic containers. The containers have white labels printed with black lettering placed on the package at the time of purchase. The labels include the date of purchase but no expiration date.

Consumers should discard this product or return it to the place of purchase. If you think you or a family member have become ill from consuming any of these products, seek immediate medical attention.

To date, no illnesses tied to this product have reported. The store is cooperating with MDARD to help identify a source of the contaminated product.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/rashi-al-mahaba-tahini-sold-at-the-dijla-al-furat-store-cause-for-michigan-salmonella-warning/