Tuesday, 04 May 2021

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or sever sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this pr

