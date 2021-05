Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 16 1/8 oz. bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the p

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/frito-lay-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-ruffles-all-dressed-potato-chips