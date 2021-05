Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

The Hershey Company (Hershey) today announced a voluntary recall of a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping in a 7.25-oz. (205g) bottle with UPC (346000) after learning that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds. Hershey is initiating the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hershey-voluntarily-recalls-hersheys-chocolate-shell-topping-due-undeclared-almonds