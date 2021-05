Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 10:19 Hits: 3

The grocery store Sainsbury's showed a photo with a fruit scone smothered in cream and jam. The problem: the photo showed jam on top of the cream. Customers in Cornwall argued the jam must go first.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/03/992993615/british-customers-outraged-over-photo-of-scones