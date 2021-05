Articles

The 166th Session of the FAO Council ended today with its Members praising the Organization’s main actions and initiatives to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to foster sustainable development, as well as supporting the proposed documents to guide the Organization’s work over the next years.

