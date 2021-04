Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 11:05 Hits: 13

Authors: GM Watch

New report fails to follow European Court of Justice ruling, in a win for the biotech industry that spells bad news for farming, the environment and the public

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19779-eu-commission-backs-removing-safety-checks-for-new-gmos