Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:15 Hits: 10

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is the largest funder of conservation on private land in the United States, supporting producers’ transitions to beneficial farming and ranching practices. While these transitions can require an upfront cost, they also often lead to financial rewards. Healthy and resilient soils, rich with organic material, may lead to more productive crops requiring less fertilizer. And watersheds protected by forests and riverbanks with riparian habitat can lead to cleaner water downstream.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/04/26/conservation-finance-can-mean-cleaner-air-and-water-and-healthier-soil