Published on Friday, 23 April 2021

Wolfies Roasted Nut Co. in Findlay, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Crunchy Cheddar & Jalapeno Nuts due to an undeclared milk allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen. Products were packaged in either a 5 oz, 14 oz, 28 oz black rice paper s

