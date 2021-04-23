Salmonella Duisburg linked to Jule’s truffle cashew brie sickens 5 in California, Tennessee and Florida

Articles

As of April 21, 2021, five people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Duisburg have been reported from three states – California, Tennessee and Florida. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 1, 2021 to February 27, 2021,

Sick people range in age from 23 to 70 years, with a median age of 26, and 80% are female. Of five people with information available, two have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 2 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the five people interviewed, three (60%) reported eating Jule’s truffle cashew brie – the only common product identified. Two of these people reported eating the cashew truffle brie at the same restaurant on different days.

Officials from California and Tennessee collected samples of Jule’s cashew brie for testing. On April 22, testing results showed that the samples of all varieties of Jule’s cashew brie collected in California were contaminated with Salmonella. WGS is currently being conducted to see if the Salmonella bacteria in these samples are the same bacteria making people sick in this outbreak. Test results of the samples collected in Tennessee are pending.

On April 22, Jule’s Foods recalled all their products, including their cashew brie (see recall noticeexternal icon). CDC advises everyone not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled products. Jule’s Foods has stopped producing and distributing all of their products.

FDA investigators and California Department of Public Health state inspectors are conducting an inspection at the Jule’s Foods production facility. They are also collecting additional product and environmental samples for testing.

