With Cheese and Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreaks, what do you need to know?

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 14:35 Hits: 4

Salmonella:

The term Salmonella refers to a specific group of gram-negative bacteria with the potential to cause gastrointestinal distress and other illness (i.e. salmonellosis) in humans.

Salmonellae are widely distributed in nature and are found in the intestinal tract of wild and domesticated animals and in humans. Salmonella poisoning can occur when a person ingests contaminated fecal particles transmitted by another infected human or animal. Salmonella enterica serotypes Typhi, Sendai, and Paratyphi A, B, or C, collectively referred to as typhoidal Salmonella, cause enteric fever.

Most Salmonella infections are caused by eating contaminated food. One study found that 87% of all confirmed cases of Salmonella are foodborne. Foods of animal origin, including meat, poultry, eggs, or dairy products can become contaminated with Salmonella. Eating uncooked or inadequately cooked food—or food cross contaminated with uncooked or undercooked products—can lead to human infections. In the past two decades, consumption of produce, especially sprouts, tomatoes, fruits, leafy greens, nuts, and nut butters, has been associated with Salmonella illnesses.

Salmonella infections can have a broad range of illness, from no symptoms to severe illness. The most common clinical presentation is acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms include diarrhea and abdominal cramps, often accompanied by fever of 100°F to 102°F (38°C to 39°C), which develop after an incubation period of between 6 to 72 hours. Other symptoms may include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, headache and body aches. Reactive arthritis can develop after a Salmonella infection, as can irritable bowel syndrome and other functional gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation, heartburn, and acid reflux.

Cheese Salmonella Outbreak:

As of April 21, 2021, five people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Duisburg have been reported from three states – California, Tennessee and Florida. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 1, 2021 to February 27, 2021,

Sick people range in age from 23 to 70 years, with a median age of 26, and 80% are female. Of five people with information available, two have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 2 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the five people interviewed, three (60%) reported eating Jule’s truffle cashew brie – the only common product identified. Two of these people reported eating the cashew truffle brie at the same restaurant on different days.

Officials from California and Tennessee collected samples of Jule’s cashew brie for testing. On April 22, testing results showed that the samples of all varieties of Jule’s cashew brie collected in California were contaminated with Salmonella. WGS is currently being conducted to see if the Salmonella bacteria in these samples are the same bacteria making people sick in this outbreak. Test results of the samples collected in Tennessee are pending.

On April 22, Jule’s Foods recalled all their products, including their cashew brie (see recall noticeexternal icon). CDC advises everyone not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled products. Jule’s Foods has stopped producing and distributing all of their products.

FDA investigators and California Department of Public Health state inspectors are conducting an inspection at the Jule’s Foods production facility. They are also collecting additional product and environmental samples for testing.

Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreak:

As of April 12, 2021, 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Hadar have been reported from 12 states – States with Illnesses: Arizona 1, Connecticut 1, Indiana 1, Maine 1, Massachusetts 7, Missouri 1, New Hampshire 1, New Jersey 2, New York 4, North Carolina 3, Pennsylvania 3 and Virginia 2. Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 28, 2020, to March 4, 2021

Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 49, and 68% are female. Of 19 people with information available, 2 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 2 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Ground Turkey Recall:

Nature’s Promise (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

Wegman (94% lean 6% fat) – 1 lb and 3 lb packages with dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10

Plainville Farms (93% lean 7% fat) – 1 lb packages with dates 1/10

These products have the establishment number “P-244” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection. They were made on December 18-29, 2020, and were sold nationwide. These products are no longer available in stores, but they could still be in your freezer.

Investigators are working to determine if additional turkey products are linked to illnesses.

Additional Resources:

Salmonella:

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/41802/