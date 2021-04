Articles

Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has told participants in a virtual Food for Earth “global marathon” that sustainability was a “fundamental concept and a cross-cutting theme throughout the Organization’s activities, interventions and initiatives”.

