Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 13:06 Hits: 9

Sparrows Point, Md., is home to a sustainable greenhouse that is changing the way we grow produce in cities across America. Gotham Greens’ climate-controlled facility is supplying grocery stores throughout the region with fresh produce such as leafy greens and herbs while using a fraction of the natural resources required by traditional farming.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/04/22/sustainable-farming-gotham-greens