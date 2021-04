Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 7

Jule’s Foods of Carlsbad, CA is voluntarily recalling all Jule’s Foods products, because the product was potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jules-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-jules-foods-products-because-possible-health-risk