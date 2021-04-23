The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More Enoki Mushrooms recalled over Listeria worry

More Enoki Mushrooms recalled over Listeria worry Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to CA, IL, and TX through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Enoki comes in a 200g/7.05ounces, clear plastic and green package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and labeled “Product of Korea”. On the back there is UPC 809165582015 on the bottom left and Golden Medal Mushroom Inc.’s name and address, along with instructions to keep refrigerated and cook through before eating.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/more-enoki-mushrooms-recalled-over-listeria-worry/

