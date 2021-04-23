Kid’s Vitamins recalled over metallic mesh material

Articles

Friday, 23 April 2021

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between October 29 and November 3, 2020. The Company is not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury to-date. In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract.

Church & Dwight is coordinating closely with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and following all relevant protocols. The recalled gummy vitamin products are listed below with the Universal Product Code (UPC) and Lot Code. No other products are included in this recall. These products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from November 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

Consumers who have purchased one of the products listed below should stop consumption immediately.

