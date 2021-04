Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

EWING, N.J – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) today initiated a voluntary recall of select vitafusion gummy products after the Company’s investigation of two consumer reports identified the possible presence of a metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured in a four-day period between Oc

