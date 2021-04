Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 09:04 Hits: 8

"He always made people feel like they belonged," says a former Bourdain producer. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide is based on the TV chef's writings and an interview conducted just before his death.

(Image credit: Ecco)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/20/988549801/missing-travel-this-irreverent-guide-visits-anthony-bourdains-favorite-places