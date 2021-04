Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

The Global Symposium on Soil Biodiversity hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) kicked off yesterday with a call to preserve this vast community of living soil organisms and the vital ecosystem services they provide.

