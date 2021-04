Articles

April 17, 2021, Creative Foods Inc. of Prineville, Oregon is recalling two products, Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline. They both may contain undeclared peanut, hazelnut, and/or barley (gluten). While any gluten-containing product can cause health prob

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/creative-foods-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-hazelnut-peanut-and-barley-gluten-two-coffee