Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:08 Hits: 0

Jose Madrid Salsa in Zanesville, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Strawberry Mild salsa, packaged in 13oz glass jars, due to an undeclared anchovy allergen.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jose-madrid-salsa-issues-voluntary-recall-due-undeclared-anchovy-allergen