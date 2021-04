Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 2

Snak King Corporation of City of Industry, CA is voluntarily recalling 9 ounce packages of “Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips” with a sell by date of 08/09/21 and 08/10/21 due to a potential of an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/snak-king-corporation-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-allergen-trader-joes-restaurant-style